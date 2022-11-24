Members of the Note-Ables band and choir group, Local Vocals, perform “Walking in a Winter Wonderland”

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 11:26 AM PST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Note-Able Music Therapy Services offers a range of adaptive music, music therapy, and neurologic music therapy services to individuals with physical, social and mental health needs in our community. Under the non-profit, there are two groups who performed a special holiday carol for Morning Break’s Thanksgiving special.

The Note-Ables are the members playing the instruments while the Local Vocals helped sing “Walking in a Winter Wonderland.”

Through Giving Tuesday on Dec. 29, your donation can triple its impact through a significant partnership with The Stillwater Foundation and The Macaluso Family who will match your donation by three times the gift. That means $50 becomes $150, $100 becomes $300, $500 becomes $1500. This 501(c)3 is working to renovate their performance area to provide a quality stage for performances, new flooring for easier wheelchair accessibility, soundproofing walls and ceiling to update acoustics, and more.

Learn more by following them on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A file image of a mountain lion
Department of wildlife releases new details in mountain lion attack
Fabian Zeragoza-Martinez
Woman killed in Offenhauser Dr. shooting identified
The crash happened Saturday evening around 5 pm
Pedestrian killed in crash near Firecreek Crossing identified
South Reno Sam's Club vandalized Wednesday, Nov. 23.
South Reno Sam’s Club vandalized day before Thanksgiving
A photo of the woman, provided by the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner's Office
Washoe County seeks help identifying deceased woman

Latest News

Threads and Trends Travel Tips
Threads and Trends: How to pack five days worth of clothes into a carry-on sized suitcase
Movie Minute 11/23/22
Movie Minute: What to watch with the kids and without the kids this Thanksgiving weekend
Small Business Saturday with Sarah Johns
NCET CEO Sarah Johns shares the perfect places to shop local on Small Business Saturday
Leigh Hurst on Morning Break
Spiritual life coach, Leigh Hurst, gives some best practices for dealing with stressful family members