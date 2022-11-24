Members of the Note-Ables band and choir group, Local Vocals, perform “Walking in a Winter Wonderland”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Note-Able Music Therapy Services offers a range of adaptive music, music therapy, and neurologic music therapy services to individuals with physical, social and mental health needs in our community. Under the non-profit, there are two groups who performed a special holiday carol for Morning Break’s Thanksgiving special.

The Note-Ables are the members playing the instruments while the Local Vocals helped sing “Walking in a Winter Wonderland.”

Through Giving Tuesday on Dec. 29, your donation can triple its impact through a significant partnership with The Stillwater Foundation and The Macaluso Family who will match your donation by three times the gift. That means $50 becomes $150, $100 becomes $300, $500 becomes $1500. This 501(c)3 is working to renovate their performance area to provide a quality stage for performances, new flooring for easier wheelchair accessibility, soundproofing walls and ceiling to update acoustics, and more.

Learn more by following them on Facebook and Instagram.

