The Garden of Reno owner shows how to make beautiful floral arrangements for holiday centerpieces

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 11:15 AM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Chrissy Perry is the owner of The Garden of Reno and Quality Event Design in Reno.

She stopped by Morning Break to teach us some of her secret floral arrangement hacks for making beautiful table centerpieces.

Watch Thursday’s Thanksgiving special to learn what flowers you should and shouldn’t use; how to keep your flowers fresher longer; and when to just stick some faux plants in the plumage.

There are also some upcoming Christmas wreath making events in December. Follow the Garden of Reno on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest to learn more.

