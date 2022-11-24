Deputies capture and free turkey that broke into a person’s home

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, the sheriff's office pardoned the turkey from any criminal damage charges. (SOURCE: DOUGLAS COUNTY SO)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:55 PM PST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (Gray News) – A sheriff’s department in Kansas is sharing a story that is relevant to this upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department in Lawrence said they have recently pardoned a turkey from any criminal damage charges.

They said the turkey, named Tom, broke through a window and entered a person’s home on Nov. 10.

Fortunately, two deputies were able to get the bird out of the home without too much difficulty and set him free.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A file image of a mountain lion
Department of wildlife releases new details in mountain lion attack
A fatal crash has closed a lane of westbound Interstate 80 near Vista Boulevard.
Semi driver dies in crash on I-80 near Vista Blvd
Fabian Zeragoza-Martinez
Woman killed in Offenhauser Dr. shooting identified
The crash happened Saturday evening around 5 pm
Pedestrian killed in crash near Firecreek Crossing identified
Fatal crash graphic.
Four die, five injured in crash near Goldfield

Latest News

Sheep sculptures stolen from Rancho San Rafael Park
Sheep sculptures stolen from Rancho San Rafael Park
Wolf Pack logo.
Baker scores 20 as Wolf Pack defeats Akron 62-58
Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign
Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign
A paramedic in Canada unknowingly treated her teenage daughter in a fatal crash.
Canada paramedic unknowingly treated daughter in fatal crash