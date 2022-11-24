Chef Jonathan Chapin has the perfect breakfast/brunch dish that utilizes all your Thanksgiving leftovers

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 11:12 AM PST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - During Morning Break’s Thanksgiving Special, Chef Jonathan Chapin from KOLO Cooks and Reno Recipes took the time to show you just how good your Thanksgiving leftovers can be when served with a poached egg and bacon. That’s right. All your favorite Thanksgiving foods are a variation of what you might eat for breakfast. Mashed potatoes are kind of like hash browns. Cranberry sauce is practically a jam. Stuffing... that’s easy! It’s biscuits! So when it comes to breakfast on Black Friday, there’s really no need to slave away in the kitchen making another laborious dish for your guests.

Check out Chef Chapin’s Thanksgiving Eggs Benedict to spice up your holiday leftovers.

