Baker scores 20 as Wolf Pack defeats Akron 62-58

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:14 PM PST|Updated: moments ago
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Will Baker scored 20 points as Nevada beat Akron 62-58 on Wednesday night at the Cayman Islands Classic.

Baker added six rebounds for the Wolf Pack (6-1). Jarod Lucas scored 16 points while shooting 5 for 15, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc. Kenan Blackshear shot 3 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.

Tavari Johnson finished with 21 points, four assists and two steals for the Zips (3-3). Akron also got 11 points from Xavier Castaneda. Enrique Freeman finished with nine points and nine rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

