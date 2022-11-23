Washoe County Sheriffs arrest alleged serial burglar

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest on an alleged serial burglar.

The WCSO responded to a series of window smash vehicle burglaries during the spring and summer of this year.

After an investigation, Todd Lucas was arrested in connection to four vehicle burglaries, and one associated felony crime committed after the burglaries.

Lucas is currently on probation for previous burglary convictions. He was taken into custody and booked on these charges:

Four counts of burglary of a motor vehicle, 2+

Seven counts fraudulent use of credit/debit card

One count of attempted use of credit/debit card

Two counts of possess stolen property $1200-$5000

Two counts of possess stolen property less than $1200

Four counts of destroy property of another

Anyone with information about these alleged incidents is asked to email Detective Trevor Solano at TSolano@washoecounty.gov.

