Washoe County Sheriffs arrest alleged serial burglar

Lucas was taken into custody on Nov 22(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 12:41 PM PST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest on an alleged serial burglar.

The WCSO responded to a series of window smash vehicle burglaries during the spring and summer of this year.

After an investigation, Todd Lucas was arrested in connection to four vehicle burglaries, and one associated felony crime committed after the burglaries.

Lucas is currently on probation for previous burglary convictions. He was taken into custody and booked on these charges:

  • Four counts of burglary of a motor vehicle, 2+
  • Seven counts fraudulent use of credit/debit card
  • One count of attempted use of credit/debit card
  • Two counts of possess stolen property $1200-$5000
  • Two counts of possess stolen property less than $1200
  • Four counts of destroy property of another

Anyone with information about these alleged incidents is asked to email Detective Trevor Solano at TSolano@washoecounty.gov.

