Turkey Trot returns to Scheels

The annual Scheels Turkey Trot can be completed anywhere as part of this year's virtual format.
The annual Scheels Turkey Trot can be completed anywhere as part of this year's virtual format.(KOLO)
By John Macaluso
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:03 AM PST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The annual Scheels Turkey Trot is back for Thanksgiving this year. It’s a great opportunity to get a good workout in before gorging yourself on turkey.

The City of Sparks is hosting the run, with proceeds going to Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful and Amateur Radio Emergency Services (ARES).

You can still sign up for the run, but it can’t be done online anymore. You’ll have to go to Scheels Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 9. Registration is $45. You can also sign up on Thanksgiving, but it’ll cost $65.

There’s a 10k run and a two mile run. Both can be done at your own pace. You can find more information on the race here.

There will also be several road closures because of the event. You can find them here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A file image of a mountain lion
Department of wildlife releases new details in mountain lion attack
A fatal crash has closed a lane of westbound Interstate 80 near Vista Boulevard.
Semi driver dies in crash on I-80 near Vista Blvd
The crash happened Saturday evening around 5 pm
Pedestrian killed in crash near Firecreek Crossing identified
Fabian Zeragoza-Martinez
Woman killed in Offenhauser Dr. shooting identified
Fatal crash graphic.
Four die, five injured in crash near Goldfield

Latest News

Wednesday AM Weather
Wednesday AM Weather
Republican Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin, is the projected winner in the race for...
Republican Kiley captures California US House seat
Nevada Department of Wildlife
Nevada state wildlife director Wasley retiring next month
FILE - Fans fill Allegiant Stadium before an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders...
Vegas oddsmakers, officials say NFL finally hears message