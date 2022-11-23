Turkey Trot returns to Scheels

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The annual Scheels Turkey Trot is back for Thanksgiving this year. It’s a great opportunity to get a good workout in before gorging yourself on turkey.

The City of Sparks is hosting the run, with proceeds going to Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful and Amateur Radio Emergency Services (ARES).

You can still sign up for the run, but it can’t be done online anymore. You’ll have to go to Scheels Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 9. Registration is $45. You can also sign up on Thanksgiving, but it’ll cost $65.

There’s a 10k run and a two mile run. Both can be done at your own pace. You can find more information on the race here.

There will also be several road closures because of the event. You can find them here.

