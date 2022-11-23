South Reno Sam’s Club vandalized day before Thanksgiving

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - KOLO 8 News Now is working to learn more about an overnight vandalism at the Sam’s Club in South Reno on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Pictures sent into the newsroom by Matthew Clark show several broken window panes in the front doors of the building. Both doors going into the shopping cart loading area and the doors going into the store have shattered glass. It’s unclear what broke the glass.

No word yet on whether or not this will delay Sam’s Club’s opening which is scheduled for 10 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOLO 8 News Now on air and online.

South Reno Sam's Club vandalized Wednesday, Nov. 23. (Matthew Clark)

