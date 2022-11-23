Nevada Rural Housing accepting donations for Richards Crossing neighbors

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - You can help the less fortunate in Carson City at Richards Crossing from the comfort of your phone or computer.

It’s made up of 38 single family affordable housing units for formerly homeless, displaced veterans, and extreme low-income people.

Your donation will provide residents with essential items around the holiday season including gloves, hats, and toiletries.

“The need is greater this year I think than any other year especially due to inflation. Those everyday household items have hit especially hard for our veterans and senior community,” said Deputy Executive Director for Nevada Rural Housing, Mishon Hurst.

Items start as low as $10.

