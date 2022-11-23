Local non-profit, Kid Rocker, invites community to attend holiday showcase next month

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno is full of rockstars-in-training and many of them are learning every aspect of music through the non-profit, Kid Rocker. From musical theory and composition in the classroom to application on the stage, this organization’s goal is to “utilize the power of a calendar driven, goal-oriented, multi-faceted music program” to get students involved in music.

Founder and director, Lucas Paul, along with 10-year-old Ian Lee and @AboutTownDeb’s Debbie Mccarthy, stopped by Morning Break Wednesday to invite the community to Kid Rocker’s Winter Bash.

The Kid Rocker All Stars showcase is Sunday, Dec. 4 at the Musicians Rehearsal Center (581 Dunn Circle, Sparks NV) at 5 p.m. There will be food and fun and of course, lots of music.

The 501(c)3 is always in need support from the community through donations of time, money or other resources. To learn more, click here.

