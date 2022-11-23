GoFundMe set up for meteorologist killed in helicopter crash

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (KOLO) - The family of a meteorologist killed in a helicopter crash has set up a GoFundMe page to help with memorial and funeral expenses.

Jason Myers of WBTV in Charlotte, North Carolina was killed in a helicopter crash Tuesday while on assignment. The crash also killed pilot Chip Tayag.

The crash happened near I-77 around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday. The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

WBTV is owned by Gray Television.

Myers is survived by his wife of 20 years, and their four children.

You can donate to his family here.

