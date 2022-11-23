GoFundMe set up for meteorologist killed in helicopter crash

WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers is seen with his wife and four children over the years.
WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers is seen with his wife and four children over the years.(Source: Family-submitted photo)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 1:21 PM PST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (KOLO) - The family of a meteorologist killed in a helicopter crash has set up a GoFundMe page to help with memorial and funeral expenses.

Jason Myers of WBTV in Charlotte, North Carolina was killed in a helicopter crash Tuesday while on assignment. The crash also killed pilot Chip Tayag.

The crash happened near I-77 around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday. The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

WBTV is owned by Gray Television.

Myers is survived by his wife of 20 years, and their four children.

You can donate to his family here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A file image of a mountain lion
Department of wildlife releases new details in mountain lion attack
A fatal crash has closed a lane of westbound Interstate 80 near Vista Boulevard.
Semi driver dies in crash on I-80 near Vista Blvd
Fabian Zeragoza-Martinez
Woman killed in Offenhauser Dr. shooting identified
The crash happened Saturday evening around 5 pm
Pedestrian killed in crash near Firecreek Crossing identified
Fatal crash graphic.
Four die, five injured in crash near Goldfield

Latest News

Noteables Perform Christmas Carol
Threads and Trends Travel Tips
Movie Minute 11/24/22
Lucas was taken into custody on Nov 22
Washoe County Sheriffs arrest alleged serial burglar