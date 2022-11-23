Former Nevada district judge Brent T. Adams dies

He’s also credited with teaching judges in several countries
Seal of Nevada
Seal of Nevada(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 9:18 AM PST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Second Judicial District Court announced Wednesday that former judge Brent T. Adams has passed away.

Adams served on the court’s bench from July 1989 until he retired in August 2014.

“Judge Adams was a brilliant and highly respected jurist who for twenty-five years served the Second Judicial District Court and the people of Washoe County with excellence. He was an avid reader, passionate musician, much sought after speaker and mediator, and a friend to many. He will be remembered and missed for a long time to come,” said Chief Judge Lynne Simons.

During his tenure, Adams helped create several programs, such as the Second Judicial District Court Drug Court, the Early Case Resolution Program, Bench-Bar Committees, Pretrial Services Department, and Washoe County Business Court.

He’s also credited with teaching judges in Moscow, Siberia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Columbia, as well as in the United States.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A file image of a mountain lion
Department of wildlife releases new details in mountain lion attack
A fatal crash has closed a lane of westbound Interstate 80 near Vista Boulevard.
Semi driver dies in crash on I-80 near Vista Blvd
Fabian Zeragoza-Martinez
Woman killed in Offenhauser Dr. shooting identified
The crash happened Saturday evening around 5 pm
Pedestrian killed in crash near Firecreek Crossing identified
Fatal crash graphic.
Four die, five injured in crash near Goldfield

Latest News

Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
City of Reno offices closed Thursday and Friday
Turkey Trot returns to Scheels for Thanksgiving
Turkey Trot returns to Scheels for Thanksgiving
South Reno Sam's Club vandalized Wednesday, Nov. 23.
South Reno Sam’s Club vandalized day before Thanksgiving