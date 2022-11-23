Former Nevada district judge Brent T. Adams dies

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Second Judicial District Court announced Wednesday that former judge Brent T. Adams has passed away.

Adams served on the court’s bench from July 1989 until he retired in August 2014.

“Judge Adams was a brilliant and highly respected jurist who for twenty-five years served the Second Judicial District Court and the people of Washoe County with excellence. He was an avid reader, passionate musician, much sought after speaker and mediator, and a friend to many. He will be remembered and missed for a long time to come,” said Chief Judge Lynne Simons.

During his tenure, Adams helped create several programs, such as the Second Judicial District Court Drug Court, the Early Case Resolution Program, Bench-Bar Committees, Pretrial Services Department, and Washoe County Business Court.

He’s also credited with teaching judges in Moscow, Siberia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Columbia, as well as in the United States.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.