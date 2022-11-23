City of Reno offices closed Thursday and Friday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - City of Reno administrative offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday in observance of the holiday.

Recreation facilities will also be closed those two days.

Despite the closures, the Reno Police Department is reminding residents of phone and online reporting options during the holiday:

For all emergencies requiring police, fire or medical response, call or text to 9-1-1. Call if you can, text if you can’t.



For non-emergency assistance from Dispatch, call 775-334-COPS (2677).





Visit RenoPD.com and click on “File a Report” to submit an online report

