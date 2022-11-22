Yellow burn code issued for Washoe County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District is issuing a yellow burn code for the county.

The burn code discourages residents from using a wood burning device temporarily until air pollution in the area decreases.

WCHD advises residents with a fireplace, wood stove, pellet stove, or other wood burning device to reduce or stop their use of it for at least 24 hours.

The 24-hour rolling average for AQI in the area is 79, meaning visibility could be limited, causing the air to appear hazy. They say a lack of wind and cold temperatures overnight could push the air quality to the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category.

To prevent that, you are asked to limit your wood burning, unless the wood burning device is a primary source of heat for the home. Houses where this is the case can receive an exemption through the Air Quality Management Division at 775-784-7200.

