Yellow burn code issued for Washoe County

Washoe County Health District logo
Washoe County Health District logo(Washoe County Health District)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:08 PM PST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District is issuing a yellow burn code for the county.

The burn code discourages residents from using a wood burning device temporarily until air pollution in the area decreases.

WCHD advises residents with a fireplace, wood stove, pellet stove, or other wood burning device to reduce or stop their use of it for at least 24 hours.

The 24-hour rolling average for AQI in the area is 79, meaning visibility could be limited, causing the air to appear hazy. They say a lack of wind and cold temperatures overnight could push the air quality to the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category.

To prevent that, you are asked to limit your wood burning, unless the wood burning device is a primary source of heat for the home. Houses where this is the case can receive an exemption through the Air Quality Management Division at 775-784-7200.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A file image of a mountain lion
Department of wildlife releases new details in mountain lion attack
A fatal crash has closed a lane of westbound Interstate 80 near Vista Boulevard.
Semi driver dies in crash on I-80 near Vista Blvd
Fatal crash graphic.
Four die, five injured in crash near Goldfield
Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center
St. Mary’s leaves only two hospitals delivering babies in Reno
The crash happened just after 6:00 a.m. on Oct. 20
Crash near Mustang kills Reno resident

Latest News

A photo of Ashley Daniels
Offender walks away from Las Vegas transitional housing
An oil pump jack
BLM seeking feedback on oil and gas lease sales in Nevada
Thanksgiving turkey
Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission hosting its annual Thanksgiving dinner
Lee is currently working as a partner at Hutchinson and Steffen, a Reno law firm
Sisolak makes new appointment to Nevada Supreme Court