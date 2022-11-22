WCSD board to discuss candidates for vacant District E seat

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School Board will discuss the vacancy for District E in its meeting Tuesday. It comes after Trustee Angie Taylor won her bid for State Assembly representing District 27.

Candidates include Joey Gilbert, Meghan Beyer, Kellie Crosby-Sturtz, Cody Johnson, Adrienne Potter, John Reyes, and Alex Woodley. The goal of this meeting is to reduce the number of candidates. During this process, board members will consider candidate’s character, competence, and any misconduct.

District E represents parts of Northwest Reno, including Somerset and Verdi and parts of Lemmon and Panther Valleys. In that area, there are 17 schools.

Angie Taylor, who has been on the school board for 8 years, officially resigned Monday. It is as follows:

“It is with mixed emotions that I submit my official letter of resignation from the Washoe County School District Board of Trustees effective immediately.

While I was originally informed that I could stay in office until the Nevada State Supreme Court canvasses the election results on November 22, 2022, today I learned that waiting until then could potentially create a legal issue and be challenged in court. Although I was advised that it isn’t settled law, it doesn’t make sense to risk putting the District in a protracted legal battle.

For the past 8 years, I have been blessed by the opportunity to represent the students, staff, schools and citizens in District E. During that time, I am humbled to have been elected to serve as Board President for four years, Board Vice President twice and Board Clerk once. I understand that leadership is a privilege and although not perfect, I hope my tenure leaves a positive impact behind.

I am excited about the future of the Washoe County School District a new chapter begins – new Supt, new Board, new strategic plan. Thank you for the honor and privilege to serve the District that I love.”

After narrowing down the candidates, the board will hold a special meeting to interview and appoint the new trustee on December 6.

