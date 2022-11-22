Washoe School Board to interview candidates for District E

Washoe County School District logo.
Washoe County School District logo.(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:28 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District Board has elected to move forward with interviewing three candidates for District E.

By a vote of five to one, the board selected administrator Meghan Beyer, educator and librarian Kellie Crosby-Strutz, and Reno code enforcement director Alex Woodley to be interviewed for the vacancy on Dec. 6.

Woodley received the most votes, 15 points, from the board, while Joey Gilbert got just three points, despite a great amount of public comment in his favor.

The single no vote came from Trustee Church, who only wanted two finalists.

