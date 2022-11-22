Washoe County identifies Offenhauser Drive shooting victim, car collision victim

Washoe County logo
Washoe County logo(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 9:55 AM PST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman who was killed in a shooting on Offenhauser Drive on Sunday.

31-year-old Priscilla Garibay or Reno was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The Medical Examiner’s Office also identified a pedestrian who died following a car collision on Saturday. The collision happened near the intersection of Kietzke Lane and Firecreek Crossing.

81-year-old Lydia Reading of Reno was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital, and her manner of death was ruled an accident.

The cause of her death was blunt force injuries due to motor vehicle.

