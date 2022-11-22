Truckee Meadows Fire shares holiday safety tips

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Many people are gathering around the table this week for Thanksgiving and Truckee Meadows Fire is sharing holiday safety tips.

“The fire risk increases during the holiday season whether it’s for cooking purposes or decoration purposes,” says Adam Mayberry, Truckee Meadows Fire Communications Manager.

The first tip is for those deep frying a turkey. Mayberry says to ensure it’s not frozen.

“Make sure your turkey is completely thawed out because if you drop a frozen turkey into a grease pot you’re going to have a ball of flame,” he said.

Once dinner is finished, it’s time to pull out the decorations.

Check each strand of lights before they are displayed. Make sure no parts of the wire are frayed or punctured, that could be a fire hazard.

“If you see wires that are broken, don’t use them, discard them,” Mayberry said.

Whether those lights are indoors or out, secure them with hooks.

“Don’t staple them because oftentimes, the staples can penetrate the wire and that can make a fire hazard,” he said.

While decorations themselves are not dangerous, Mayberry says it’s the heat source sitting next to them that could be.

“It’s always really important that you have a three foot radius around any space heater free and clear of any combustible items.”

As for candles, they’re the culprit of more than one third of home decoration fires.

“We strongly recommend that you get the artificial lights and battery operated candles, not the real flames,” Mayberry said.

While Truckee Meadows Fire wishes you a happy holiday season, they also wish you a safe one.

Learn more about holiday fire hazards here.

