Sparks PD announces road closures for annual Turkey Trot

Sparks PD is announcing the closure of several roads in Sparks for the annual Turkey Trot.
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:54 AM PST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The 24th annual Turkey Trot is set to happen Thanksgiving Day at 8:30 a.m., and the Sparks Police Department is closing streets to accommodate it.

Between 6:00 a.m. and noon, these streets will be impacted with temporary closures, lane restrictions, and/or race participants in the roadway:

  • Southbound Sparks Bl @ Baring Bl;
  • Sparks Bl @ O’Callaghan Dr;
  • Sparks Bl @ E. Prater Wy;
  • Sparks Bl @ E. Lincoln Wy;
  • Lillard Dr @ Brierley Wy; and
  • Boxington Wy between Lillard Dr and E. Lincoln Wy.

Access to businesses and residences in this area will also be temporarily affected. Sparks PD urges anyone driving in the area to seek alternative areas and to expect delays.

