Sierra Nevada Job Corps seeking students

Plastering tools at Sierra Nevada job Corps
Plastering tools at Sierra Nevada job Corps(Terri Russell)
By Terri Russell
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:33 PM PST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Lilie De La Rosa is creating the house of her dreams. She’s been here at the Sierra Nevada Job Corps for a year now, and believes she’s found the future job of her dreams.

It all started she says when she entered the building trades plastering section.

“I want to be an architect buffalo,” says De La Rosa. “An architect buffalo gets to work on historical buildings restoring them, with old plastering ways.”

De La Rosa says she first came to the campus and took on culinary studies. She says plastering is like baking--only the final product can’t be eaten.

Here at Job Corps Students can find out what interests them without having to worry about student debt. Room and Board as well as the classes are free. They receive job placement assistance, or in some cases they can have college courses paid for once they’ve complete course work at Sierra Nevada Job Corps.

“Typically we are full,” says Rocky Flanary, center director. “But the pandemic threw everyone for a loop. Over that time, we lost a lot of our applicants because they moved on to other things. And now that we are back in full operations, we are looking for students who want to find a career.”

Job Corps is for low-income students who may have additional responsibilities at home or have trouble finding a career path. Classes here allow the student to concentrate on the skills at hand without having to worry about student loans. There are plenty of experiences offered on campus--like building benches for Rancho San Rafael Park or working in real-life construction environments.

Some students who come here see it as a steppingstone to something even bigger.

“I want to share my gift with other people,” says carpentry student Jaheim Pridgett. “And there are other people just like me who want to share their gift. So if we come together and share our gifts, we can all make money together. You know?”

Sierra Nevada Job Corps: Reno 1-775-789-0839 Las Vegas: 702-382-2702

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A file image of a mountain lion
Department of wildlife releases new details in mountain lion attack
A fatal crash has closed a lane of westbound Interstate 80 near Vista Boulevard.
Semi driver dies in crash on I-80 near Vista Blvd
Fatal crash graphic.
Four die, five injured in crash near Goldfield
Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center
St. Mary’s leaves only two hospitals delivering babies in Reno
The crash happened just after 6:00 a.m. on Oct. 20
Crash near Mustang kills Reno resident

Latest News

Ticketmaster website.
Nevada Attorney General investigating Ticketmaster
Washoe County Health District logo
Yellow burn code issued for Washoe County
A photo of Ashley Daniels
Offender walks away from Las Vegas transitional housing
An oil pump jack
BLM seeking feedback on oil and gas lease sales in Nevada