Sierra Nevada Job Corps seeking students

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Lilie De La Rosa is creating the house of her dreams. She’s been here at the Sierra Nevada Job Corps for a year now, and believes she’s found the future job of her dreams.

It all started she says when she entered the building trades plastering section.

“I want to be an architect buffalo,” says De La Rosa. “An architect buffalo gets to work on historical buildings restoring them, with old plastering ways.”

De La Rosa says she first came to the campus and took on culinary studies. She says plastering is like baking--only the final product can’t be eaten.

Here at Job Corps Students can find out what interests them without having to worry about student debt. Room and Board as well as the classes are free. They receive job placement assistance, or in some cases they can have college courses paid for once they’ve complete course work at Sierra Nevada Job Corps.

“Typically we are full,” says Rocky Flanary, center director. “But the pandemic threw everyone for a loop. Over that time, we lost a lot of our applicants because they moved on to other things. And now that we are back in full operations, we are looking for students who want to find a career.”

Job Corps is for low-income students who may have additional responsibilities at home or have trouble finding a career path. Classes here allow the student to concentrate on the skills at hand without having to worry about student loans. There are plenty of experiences offered on campus--like building benches for Rancho San Rafael Park or working in real-life construction environments.

Some students who come here see it as a steppingstone to something even bigger.

“I want to share my gift with other people,” says carpentry student Jaheim Pridgett. “And there are other people just like me who want to share their gift. So if we come together and share our gifts, we can all make money together. You know?”

Sierra Nevada Job Corps: Reno 1-775-789-0839 Las Vegas: 702-382-2702

