Nevada State Treasurer’s Office shares resources for post-secondary education

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are resources for those wanting to attend a college or university. With November recognized as National Scholarship Month, the Nevada State Treasurer’s Office has reminders of ways people can save.

Money is out there for students; all it takes is applying for those scholarships.

The Nevada State Treasurer’s Office is the first step to help students plan, save, and pay for college. They advise you to make sure to complete your FAFSA application before June 30th. The Nevada Prepaid Tuition application just opened this month, and it is a way to have structured savings.

This can be used for your child’s college anywhere that takes FAFSA. Enrollment for prepaid tuition ends on April 30th.

The scholarship database is a list of funding sources available to Nevada students.

Dr. Tya Mathis-Coleman, Deputy Treasurer of College Savings, shared that whether you are pursuing a degree or you’re planning ahead for your child, their office wants to help.

“We understand post-secondary education can be daunting. You don’t know what you don’t know. We really just want to sit down with families and help them navigate wherever their journey takes them. We start with elementary, middle school, and high school and we actually have some college students that reach out to our office, so it really just depends on where you are at in your journey.”

You can find scholarships that are available and all in one place on Home Page - My ASP.NET Application (nevadatreasurer.gov)

For more information from the Nevada State Treasurer’s Office here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.