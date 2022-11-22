Nevada State Treasurer’s Office shares resources for post-secondary education

By Karlie Drew
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:57 AM PST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are resources for those wanting to attend a college or university. With November recognized as National Scholarship Month, the Nevada State Treasurer’s Office has reminders of ways people can save.

Money is out there for students; all it takes is applying for those scholarships.

The Nevada State Treasurer’s Office is the first step to help students plan, save, and pay for college. They advise you to make sure to complete your FAFSA application before June 30th. The Nevada Prepaid Tuition application just opened this month, and it is a way to have structured savings.

This can be used for your child’s college anywhere that takes FAFSA. Enrollment for prepaid tuition ends on April 30th.

The scholarship database is a list of funding sources available to Nevada students.

Dr. Tya Mathis-Coleman, Deputy Treasurer of College Savings, shared that whether you are pursuing a degree or you’re planning ahead for your child, their office wants to help.

“We understand post-secondary education can be daunting. You don’t know what you don’t know. We really just want to sit down with families and help them navigate wherever their journey takes them. We start with elementary, middle school, and high school and we actually have some college students that reach out to our office, so it really just depends on where you are at in your journey.”

You can find scholarships that are available and all in one place on Home Page - My ASP.NET Application (nevadatreasurer.gov)

For more information from the Nevada State Treasurer’s Office here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A file image of a mountain lion
Department of wildlife releases new details in mountain lion attack
A fatal crash has closed a lane of westbound Interstate 80 near Vista Boulevard.
Semi driver dies in crash on I-80 near Vista Blvd
Fatal crash graphic.
Four die, five injured in crash near Goldfield
Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center
St. Mary’s leaves only two hospitals delivering babies in Reno
The crash happened Saturday evening around 5 pm
Pedestrian killed in crash near Firecreek Crossing

Latest News

Washoe County School Board to discuss vacant seat
Washoe County School Board to discuss vacant seat
Tuesday AM Weather
Tuesday AM Weather
WCSD board to discuss candidates for vacant District E seat
Nevada Wolf Pack
Lucas scores 22 as Nevada defeats Tulane 75-66