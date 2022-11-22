Nevada Human Society says puppies rescued from Nye County are ready for adoption

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In October, hundreds of dogs were rescued from deplorable conditions in Nye County. Their owners are now facing extensive animal abuse charges. Some of the dogs who were pregnant have had their puppies and many of those puppies are now in the care of the Nevada Humane Society. Tuesday, Nov. 22 is the first day that they’re eligible for adoption and ready to get their forever homes.

NHS CEO, Greg Hall, and marketing and communications director, Nicole Theodoulou, stopped by Morning Break to introduce us to some of those adorable fur babies.

Even if you can’t take a dog home, you can still help the Nevada Humane Society continue their mission to help animals just like the ones from Nye County, by donating to the non-profit. As part of the organization’s #GivingTuesday fundraiser, an anonymous donor has promised a dollar-for-dollar match up to $40,000. That means whatever you give by midnight on Tuesday, Nov. 29, your money goes to double the effort of providing life saving care to these animals. Click here to learn more.

