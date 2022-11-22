Nevada Human Society says puppies rescued from Nye County are ready for adoption

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:44 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In October, hundreds of dogs were rescued from deplorable conditions in Nye County. Their owners are now facing extensive animal abuse charges. Some of the dogs who were pregnant have had their puppies and many of those puppies are now in the care of the Nevada Humane Society. Tuesday, Nov. 22 is the first day that they’re eligible for adoption and ready to get their forever homes.

NHS CEO, Greg Hall, and marketing and communications director, Nicole Theodoulou, stopped by Morning Break to introduce us to some of those adorable fur babies.

Even if you can’t take a dog home, you can still help the Nevada Humane Society continue their mission to help animals just like the ones from Nye County, by donating to the non-profit. As part of the organization’s #GivingTuesday fundraiser, an anonymous donor has promised a dollar-for-dollar match up to $40,000. That means whatever you give by midnight on Tuesday, Nov. 29, your money goes to double the effort of providing life saving care to these animals. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A file image of a mountain lion
Department of wildlife releases new details in mountain lion attack
A fatal crash has closed a lane of westbound Interstate 80 near Vista Boulevard.
Semi driver dies in crash on I-80 near Vista Blvd
Fatal crash graphic.
Four die, five injured in crash near Goldfield
Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center
St. Mary’s leaves only two hospitals delivering babies in Reno
The crash happened Saturday evening around 5 pm
Pedestrian killed in crash near Firecreek Crossing identified

Latest News

Sparks PD is announcing the closure of several roads in Sparks for the annual Turkey Trot.
Sparks PD announces road closures for annual Turkey Trot
File image of police lights
1 dead after being hit by a car in Fallon
KOLO Cooks: Stuffing
KOLO Cooks: Mix up your traditional Thanksgiving sides with Chef Jonathan Chapin’s tropical Hawaiian bread stuffing
Magical Memories at Resort at Squaw Creek
Make “Magical Memories” at the Resort at Squaw Creek’s holiday kick-off event