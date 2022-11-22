Nevada Attorney General investigating Ticketmaster

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Crissy Cowan says she’s loved Taylor Swift since she was a teenager. The fan tried to get concert tickets for Swift’s first tour in five years when they went on sale last week.

“I’m going to try really hard not to get emotional about this because I’ve literally been crying since Ticketmaster crashed,” Cowan said.

Cowan never got a ticket despite registering in advance and securing a verified fan code from Ticketmaster.

“As soon as I got tickets into my cart and went to check out, it said ‘Sorry, these tickets are no longer available’ and then… every time I tried to get the tickets it kept doing that,” she explained.

Cowan was hoping to take her nine-year-old daughter to the show, who’s been singing Swift lyrics from the time she could talk.

But Cowan and her daughter are not the only fans who walked away from the sale empty handed. Many others did too and say Ticketmaster should be held accountable.

The Nevada Attorney General’s Office said they’ve received complaints about the company and shared a tweet that said they are “investigating the company for alleged deceptive or unfair trade practices”.

Several other Attorneys General are also conducting investigations, including Pennsylvania, Tennesee and North Carolina.

“I absolutely think they’re at fault,” Cowan said.

“If I owned a store and I had 20 items for sale, I’m not going to promise 50 people on a Facebook ad that it’s theirs when I know I only have a limited supply.”

Ticketmaster issued a statement on their website which said “demand for tickets to Taylor’s tour broke records and parts of our website”.

The company said they had 3.5 billion system requests on pre-sale day, four times their previous peak.

“I really thought that this was a way for me to give my child an experience that she was going to remember for the rest of her life,” Cowan said.

While Cowan is disappointed, she says her family is just going to “shake it off”.

“Shake it off would probably be the best [song] and honestly that’s what were going to have to do here. We’re going to have to shake it off,” she said with a laugh.

We reached out to the Attorney General’s Office for more information on the investigation and a representative said they are unable to comment at this time.

However, they do encourage anyone who feels they are a victim of unfair business practices to file a complaint on their website.

