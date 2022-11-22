Make “Magical Memories” at the Resort at Squaw Creek’s holiday kick-off event

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Make your Black Friday full of Christmas magic! Resort at Squaw Creek is hosting his its 17th annual Magical Memories holiday showcase. The mountain resort will be open to the public, not just guests of the hotel, for live music, ice skating performances, a special appearance from Santa Claus, a grand tree lighting ceremony, fireworks and more.

General Manager Manfred Steuerwald stopped by Morning Break to invite the whole community to Olympic Valley, Calif.

Magical Memories takes place Friday, Nov. 25. Horse-drawn sleigh rides begin at 3 p.m., photo opportunities with Santa in the resort’s lobby are at 4 p.m. and a professional ice-skating performance will be at 6 p.m. At 6:30 p.m., guests can officially welcome Santa as he arrives by fire truck and take part in the resort’s grand tree lighting ceremony at 6:45 p.m. The event will include a fireworks display depending on weather conditions. And then will conclude with live music and additional photo opportunities with Santa in the lobby at 7 p.m.

The Magical Memories event is open to the public and is available based on a recommended donation to the Wa She Shu Foundation, an organization dedicated to identifying the very unique needs of Washoe Tribal members through non-profit ventures such as higher education scholarships, youth athletic scholarships to promote wellness, and more.

Attendees are encouraged to RSVP in advance by clicking here. You will also receive complimentary parking for the resort’s self-parking lot.

For more information about the event, click here.

