KOLO Cooks: Mix up your traditional Thanksgiving sides with Chef Jonathan Chapin’s tropical Hawaiian bread stuffing

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:42 AM PST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Leave the boxed stuffing at the grocery store and grab some Hawaiian rolls and fresh fruit instead. Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes is whipping up your new favorite Thanksgiving side that’ll pair perfectly with your turkey or ham.

Ingredients:

  • 2 packs Hawaiian rolls
  • 1 onion (chopped)
  • 1 pineapple (diced)
  • 1 mango (diced)
  • 6 cloves roasted garlic
  • 1 lb sausage
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1 tbsp. coriander
  • 1 cup chicken broth
  • 1 cup ground pistachios

Directions:

  1. Shred up rolls by hand.
  2. In large bowl, add fruit to the bread. Set aside.
  3. In pan cook garlic and onions, then sausage and seasoning; pour into the bread bowl.
  4. Stuff inside your turkey or bake in oven at 375° for 30 minutes.
  5. Crumble pistachios on top before serving.

KOLO Cooks and Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Bryan Nolte for his assistance behind the scenes, and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A file image of a mountain lion
Department of wildlife releases new details in mountain lion attack
A fatal crash has closed a lane of westbound Interstate 80 near Vista Boulevard.
Semi driver dies in crash on I-80 near Vista Blvd
Fatal crash graphic.
Four die, five injured in crash near Goldfield
Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center
St. Mary’s leaves only two hospitals delivering babies in Reno
The crash happened Saturday evening around 5 pm
Pedestrian killed in crash near Firecreek Crossing identified

Latest News

NHS Puppies
Nevada Human Society says puppies rescued from Nye County are ready for adoption
Magical Memories at Resort at Squaw Creek
Make “Magical Memories” at the Resort at Squaw Creek’s holiday kick-off event
Washoe County logo
Washoe County identifies Offenhauser Drive shooting victim, car collision victim
K9 Ruger
K9 search leads to seizure of nearly 60,000 suspected fentanyl pills in Placer County