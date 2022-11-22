KOLO Cooks: Mix up your traditional Thanksgiving sides with Chef Jonathan Chapin’s tropical Hawaiian bread stuffing

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Leave the boxed stuffing at the grocery store and grab some Hawaiian rolls and fresh fruit instead. Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes is whipping up your new favorite Thanksgiving side that’ll pair perfectly with your turkey or ham.

Ingredients:

2 packs Hawaiian rolls

1 onion (chopped)

1 pineapple (diced)

1 mango (diced)

6 cloves roasted garlic

1 lb sausage

Salt and pepper

1 tbsp. coriander

1 cup chicken broth

1 cup ground pistachios

Directions:

Shred up rolls by hand. In large bowl, add fruit to the bread. Set aside. In pan cook garlic and onions, then sausage and seasoning; pour into the bread bowl. Stuff inside your turkey or bake in oven at 375° for 30 minutes. Crumble pistachios on top before serving.

KOLO Cooks and Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Bryan Nolte for his assistance behind the scenes, and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

