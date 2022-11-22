K9 search leads to seizure of nearly 60,000 suspected fentanyl pills in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY, California (KOLO) - A Placer County Sheriff’s K9 is responsible for the seizure of nearly 60,000 suspected fentanyl pills in Placer County.

A PCSO deputy conducted a traffic stop at the Rocklin Road exit of Placer County on Nov. 17 at around 2:45 p.m. His partner, K9 Ruger, conducted a “sniff” of the vehicle, alerting his handler upon reaching the passenger’s side.

A duffle bag was found containing numerous blue tablets suspected to be fentanyl.

Jorge Vega, and Oscar Silvas, both 30 years old, were arrested for possession of a controlled substance and transportation/sales of a controlled substance,

