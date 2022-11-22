K9 search leads to seizure of nearly 60,000 suspected fentanyl pills in Placer County

K9 Ruger
K9 Ruger(The Placer County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 8:55 AM PST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLACER COUNTY, California (KOLO) - A Placer County Sheriff’s K9 is responsible for the seizure of nearly 60,000 suspected fentanyl pills in Placer County.

A PCSO deputy conducted a traffic stop at the Rocklin Road exit of Placer County on Nov. 17 at around 2:45 p.m. His partner, K9 Ruger, conducted a “sniff” of the vehicle, alerting his handler upon reaching the passenger’s side.

A duffle bag was found containing numerous blue tablets suspected to be fentanyl.

Jorge Vega, and Oscar Silvas, both 30 years old, were arrested for possession of a controlled substance and transportation/sales of a controlled substance,

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A file image of a mountain lion
Department of wildlife releases new details in mountain lion attack
A fatal crash has closed a lane of westbound Interstate 80 near Vista Boulevard.
Semi driver dies in crash on I-80 near Vista Blvd
Fatal crash graphic.
Four die, five injured in crash near Goldfield
Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center
St. Mary’s leaves only two hospitals delivering babies in Reno
The crash happened Saturday evening around 5 pm
Pedestrian killed in crash near Firecreek Crossing

Latest News

There are resources for those wanting to attend a college or university.
Nevada State Treasurer’s Office shares resources for post-secondary education
Washoe County School Board to discuss vacant seat
Washoe County School Board to discuss vacant seat
Tuesday AM Weather
Tuesday AM Weather
WCSD board to discuss candidates for vacant District E seat