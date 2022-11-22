171 dogs euthanized in Nye County animal abuse case

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) has provided an update now on the hundreds of dogs found in an animal abuse case in Nye County.
FOX5 has learned that 171 dogs were euthanized out of a total of 276 dogs found.
Two people were arrested for animal abuse charges after the dogs were found living in horrible conditions.
Six dogs died outside the number of those euthanized according to the new information released by the ASPCA. The national organization took 82 dogs into its care.
Many FOX5 viewers reached out asking how to help the dogs. With Nye County Sheriff’s Office taking in thousands in donations from the public a total of 17 dogs were adopted.
Below is the ASPCA’s full statement to FOX5:
