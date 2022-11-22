1 killed in car crash north of Elko

ELKO COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A fatal car crash north of Elko has claimed the life of an Owyhee man.

Nevada State Police say on Nov. 17, their troopers responded to State Route 225 for reports of a vehicle crash near mile marker 75.

Their preliminary investigation found that a gray GMC pick-up was traveling north on SR 225 when the driver failed to negotiate a curved roadway and crossed over the center line, driving off the left side of the road.

The GMC traveled down an embankment and overturned.

The truck’s passenger, 25-year-old Jachai Calvin, was unrestrained in his seat and completely ejected from the truck before succumbing to his injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.