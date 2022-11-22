1 dead after being hit by a car in Fallon

File image of police lights
File image of police lights(Pixabay)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:34 AM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) - One person is dead after being hit by a car in Fallon.

According to Nevada State Police, around 6:30 Monday night, the driver of a Toyota truck hit a pedestrian on Westbound U.S. 50 near Roberson Lane.

The right lane was closed while crews investigated. Impairment does not appear to be a factor.

KOLO will update this article once more information becomes available.

