1 dead after being hit by a car in Fallon

FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) - One person is dead after being hit by a car in Fallon.

According to Nevada State Police, around 6:30 Monday night, the driver of a Toyota truck hit a pedestrian on Westbound U.S. 50 near Roberson Lane.

The right lane was closed while crews investigated. Impairment does not appear to be a factor.

KOLO will update this article once more information becomes available.

