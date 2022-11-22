1 dead after being hit by a car in Fallon
FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) - One person is dead after being hit by a car in Fallon.
According to Nevada State Police, around 6:30 Monday night, the driver of a Toyota truck hit a pedestrian on Westbound U.S. 50 near Roberson Lane.
The right lane was closed while crews investigated. Impairment does not appear to be a factor.
