Washoe County seeks help identifying deceased woman

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who died in Reno on Nov.11.

She was found unresponsive near the Virginia Street Bridge and was transported to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, where she died shortly after arriving.

The woman is believed to be homeless, and the cause and manner of her death are still under investigation. Foul play is not suspected.

The Examiner’s Office has made multiple attempts to identify her, including fingerprinting her and interviewing local homeless shelters and encampments, but those efforts have not pronounced any results.

“My hope is that someone in the community will recognize this woman so we can identify her and give her the dignity of dying with her name,” says Justin Norton, Medical Office Operations Manager. “We would also be able to locate her family and give them closure.”

They urge anyone who recognizes the woman to call them at 775-785-6114, and reference case number 2022-05305.

