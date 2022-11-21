Warm Springs Correctional Center to close

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Corrections announced Monday it will be closing the Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City.

In a press release, the department said it is closing the facility as a means to increase safety and security and reduce overtime.

“Placing WSCC into a sustained temporary closure and distributing personnel to other institutions will allow for safer conditions for both staff and offenders,” said Acting Director William Gittere. “The increase in staffing at the other institutions will improve our ability to meet Constitutional and state law requirements related to the effective management of the offender population. Decreased overtime directly improves work stress and fatigue, which will be a key factor in the improvement to the quality of life and retention of staff.”

Offenders at the center will be moved to the Northern Nevada Correctional Center beginning in December.

No jobs will be lost as a result of the closure, and employees will not be transferred outside region, except on a voluntary basis.

Vacancies at the three northern Nevada institutions average between 47 and 52%, with between 25 and 35 hours of overtime per staff member. NDOC estimates the move will save around $14 million annually in overtime and operational costs.

