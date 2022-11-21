Warm Springs Correctional Center to close

No jobs will be lost as a result of the closure
NDOC announces closure of Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City on Nov 21, 2022.
NDOC announces closure of Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City on Nov 21, 2022.(Nevada Department of Corrections)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:22 AM PST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Corrections announced Monday it will be closing the Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City.

In a press release, the department said it is closing the facility as a means to increase safety and security and reduce overtime.

“Placing WSCC into a sustained temporary closure and distributing personnel to other institutions will allow for safer conditions for both staff and offenders,” said Acting Director William Gittere. “The increase in staffing at the other institutions will improve our ability to meet Constitutional and state law requirements related to the effective management of the offender population. Decreased overtime directly improves work stress and fatigue, which will be a key factor in the improvement to the quality of life and retention of staff.”

Offenders at the center will be moved to the Northern Nevada Correctional Center beginning in December.

No jobs will be lost as a result of the closure, and employees will not be transferred outside region, except on a voluntary basis.

Vacancies at the three northern Nevada institutions average between 47 and 52%, with between 25 and 35 hours of overtime per staff member. NDOC estimates the move will save around $14 million annually in overtime and operational costs.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A file image of a mountain lion
Department of wildlife releases new details in mountain lion attack
A fatal crash has closed a lane of westbound Interstate 80 near Vista Boulevard.
Semi driver dies in crash on I-80 near Vista Blvd
Fatal crash graphic.
Four die, five injured in crash near Goldfield
Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center
St. Mary’s leaves only two hospitals delivering babies in Reno
The crash happened just after 6:00 a.m. on Oct. 20
Crash near Mustang kills Reno resident

Latest News

The changes will be implemented Sept. 10
RTC to offer Sunday level transit service on Thanksgiving Day
Khalilah Cage on Morning Break
Reno business woman shares important message of leading with love, not fear
Monday Motivations: Migraines
Monday Motivations: Dr. Randall Gates explains difference between headaches, migraines and vestibular migraines
A photo of the woman, provided by the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner's Office
Washoe County seeks help identifying deceased woman