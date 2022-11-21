Suspect arrested on open murder charges in south Reno shooting

Fabian Zeragoza-Martinez
Fabian Zeragoza-Martinez(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Mike Watson
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:15 AM PST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A suspect is facing open murder charges after a woman was found shot to death in south Reno. The victim was found lying in the street on Offenhauser Drive early Sunday morning. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Reno Police say they identified Fabian Zeragoza-Martinez as the suspect. He was found about three miles away on Iron Mountain Drive. Zeragoza-Maritnez jumped a fence to try to elude officers but was caught and arrested for open murder with a deadly weapon.

