Sisolak makes new appointment to Nevada Supreme Court

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Current Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has announced a new appointment to the Nevada State Supreme Court.

Patricia Lee will fill Seat F effective immediately. Lee was born in Korea, and will be the first African American woman, and the first Asian American, to serve on the state Supreme Court.

Lee has been a partner at Reno law firm Hutchinson and Steffen since 2009, where she primarily engages in commercial litigation.

