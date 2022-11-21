Sisolak makes new appointment to Nevada Supreme Court

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:58 PM PST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Current Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has announced a new appointment to the Nevada State Supreme Court.

Patricia Lee will fill Seat F effective immediately. Lee was born in Korea, and will be the first African American woman, and the first Asian American, to serve on the state Supreme Court.

Lee has been a partner at Reno law firm Hutchinson and Steffen since 2009, where she primarily engages in commercial litigation.

