RTC to offer Sunday level transit service on Thanksgiving Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RTC of Washoe County will operate on a Sunday level holiday schedule for Thanksgiving Day.

The RTC Regional Center will not operate on Thanksgiving Day, and RTC administrative offices will be closed through Friday. The RTC Regional Connector will not operate on Friday.

RTC customer service will be closed on Nov. 24 and Nov. 25.

