RTC to offer Sunday level transit service on Thanksgiving Day

The changes will be implemented Sept. 10
The changes will be implemented Sept. 10(The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:50 AM PST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RTC of Washoe County will operate on a Sunday level holiday schedule for Thanksgiving Day.

The RTC Regional Center will not operate on Thanksgiving Day, and RTC administrative offices will be closed through Friday. The RTC Regional Connector will not operate on Friday.

RTC customer service will be closed on Nov. 24 and Nov. 25.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A file image of a mountain lion
Department of wildlife releases new details in mountain lion attack
A fatal crash has closed a lane of westbound Interstate 80 near Vista Boulevard.
Semi driver dies in crash on I-80 near Vista Blvd
Fatal crash graphic.
Four die, five injured in crash near Goldfield
Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center
St. Mary’s leaves only two hospitals delivering babies in Reno
The crash happened just after 6:00 a.m. on Oct. 20
Crash near Mustang kills Reno resident

Latest News

The crash happened Friday morning
1 killed, 2 taken to the hospital in crash on Greg Street
The Road Ahead with RTC: Vision Zero Truckee Meadows Action Plan Updated
The Road Ahead with RTC: Vision Zero Truckee Meadows Action Plan Updated
The Road Ahead with RTC: Vision Zero Truckee Meadows Action Plan Updated
The Road Ahead with RTC: Vision Zero Truckee Meadows Action Plan Updated
Crash south of Tonopah kills elderly man