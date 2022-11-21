Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission hosting its annual Thanksgiving dinner

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission will be hosting its annual Thanksgiving dinner on Thanksgiving Day, starting at 4:00 p.m.

Dinner will be served to all in need at their Mission at 355 Record Street in Reno. They will be providing hot holiday meals for Senior Centers and Family Housing Apartments.

The following foods will be prepared by a team of volunteers:

100 turkeys

800 pounds of mashed potatoes

500 pounds of stuffing

500 pounds of vegetables

15 gallons of gravy

600 pieces of pie with four gallons of whipped cream

“When this event is said and done, the Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission will serve about 1,000 hungry men, women and children all over the Reno community,” said Food Services Manager Paul Parent.

