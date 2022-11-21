Reno man facing open murder charges following shooting death in south Reno

27 year old Fabian Zeragoza-Martinez is facing open murder charges(RPD)
By Ben Deach
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 7:32 PM PST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A local man has been charged with open murder following a homicide in South Reno.

Police say they responded to the incident at 5:15 a.m. on Sunday, and found a female down on Offenhauser Dr.

The victim was transported to Renown Medical Center where she was pronounced dead as a result of a gunshot wound.

Detectives with the Robbery/Homicide Unit responded, and say they located 27 year old Fabian Zeragoza-Martinez on Iron Mountain Dr. He jumped a fence in an attempt to elude police but was arrested on nearby Coyote Creek Dr.

Zeragoza-Martinez was arrested for Open Murder With A Deadly Weapon.

