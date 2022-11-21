Reno business woman shares important message of leading with love, not fear

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Khalilah Cage has an impressive resume. She’s the co-owner of five local bars/restaurants including Brewer’s Cabinet, Ole Bridge Pub, Sierra Tap House and Shim’s Surplus Supplies. She serves on the board of directors of Artown. She’s a singer/performer at Shim’s speakeasy. She is the co-creator and host of the “I Am Her” podcast. And soon she’ll be launching a new podcast called “Let the Kids Speak,” which will share insights from her 12-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter as they make their way through challenging times.

Through it all, she continues to share the message that vulnerability is a strength and that asking for help is nothing to be ashamed of. As a mom and small business owner, the pandemic was hard to navigate. And just as countless other women faced similar challenges, one can often feel like you have no one to turn to for support. Cage dedicates herself to providing that much-needed support.

Now her message and efforts are being recognized nationally as the 3rd place finalist for the “Fab Over 40″ competition hosted by NewBeauty magazine. She says she’s grateful to have made it to the top three out of the 60+ women who were nominated.

Cage stopped by Morning Break to talk about overcoming depression, being vulnerable, asking for help and supporting others.

She will be performing at Shim’s Speakeasy (125 w. 3rd Street, Reno) Saturday, Nov. 26. Doors open at 8:30. You can also go to Shim’s earlier in the day at 2 p.m. for “An Ode to Upcycling” fashion show.

Follow Khalilah Cage on Facebook and Instagram.

