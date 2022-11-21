Peppermill hosts 7th annual ‘Pie it Forward’ Bake Sale fundraiser benefitting local non-profit

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sunday, November 20th, Peppermill Reno hosted its 7th annual Pie it Forward bake sale, selling freshly baked pumpkin pies for $7 with all proceeds going directly to The Empowerment Center, a local nonprofit dedicated to helping women who are recovering from substance abuse.

“Its a big deal, I feel like you have to give back, this is the season of giving and its just great to be in a position to feel like you can give back and make a difference,” said Katie Silva, Director of Communications, Peppermill Reno.

Each year, Peppermill raises thousands of dollars for local charities.

“This will go to supporting the women, really not just for Christmas, but for several months after, providing hygiene items but also warm clothing as we’re quickly entering the winter season. I am so excited that The Empowerment Center was chosen to be supported through the “Pie it Forward” event, thank you Peppermill,” said Roxanne Decarlo, Executive Director of the Empowerment Center.

