Offender walks away from Las Vegas transitional housing

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Department of Corrections officials are looking for a man who walked away from the Casa Grande transitional housing program in Las Vegas.

Ashley Daniels was pronounced missing after a 5:00 a.m. search on Nov. 21. The 32-year-old left for work Sunday afternoon but did not return.

He has been serving a sentence of 18-48 months for attempted possession of a stolen vehicle since May of 2021.

Daniels is described as being 5 foot 10, 185 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He has an eight-inch scar on his right arm and tattoos, including LBC on his right hand, Kahil Camarion with KC in a crown on his right forearm, and Keosha on his left forearm.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

