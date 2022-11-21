NV Energy reports 19,000 customers without power in Douglas County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - More than 19,000 NV Energy customers in Douglas County lost power Monday morning. The outages impacted most parts of the county including Carson Valley and Lake Tahoe.

The utility expects to have power restored by 10:45 a.m.

Lake Tahoe Community College is delaying opening until 10:00 a.m. Monday due to the outage. The Douglas County School District will hold classes as scheduled.

The cause of the outage remains under investigation.

