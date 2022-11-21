NO FOWL PLAY: Biden pardons turkeys named ‘Chocolate’ and ‘Chip’

The 75 year tradition goes strong
President Biden pardons a turkey
President Biden pardons a turkey(DC Bureau)
By Molly Martinez
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:13 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Two lucky turkeys are counting their blessings this Thanksgiving. Chocolate and Chip were selected for the official presidential turkey pardon.

It was different kind of diplomacy with turkey.

Before receiving the coveted presidential pardon, these two Very Important Poultries got the plastic carpet roll-out this weekend.

Chocolate and Chip gobbled up the attention.

They spent a night at the luxury Willard Hotel before their big day. Word is they hit the mini bar pretty hard, but have since gone cold turkey.

Ronnie Parker with the National Turkey Federations says these two normally don’t ruffle feathers.

“These turkeys are very well behaved,” said Parker. “And so we work with them very hard over the last four or five weeks. And the two that behave themselves the best are the two that made the trip.”

Congressman Dan Bishop who represents Monroe, where these birds were hatched, says it’s a great honor for North Carolina.

“It all looks fun and easy,” said Bishop. “I can tell you there are times that are not easy in that farming operation and in all others across the country. Backbreaking, hard work. And but it’s amazing how it produces marvelous Americans”

There won’t be any postpartum depression here. Chocolate and Chip will go back to North Carolina, where they’re going to live out the rest of their days at N.C. State as part of their agricultural/poultry studies program.

