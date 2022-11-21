Nevada defeats Stanislaus State for first win of the season

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Nevada women’s basketball defeated Stanislaus State 85-35 on Sunday afternoon at the Lawlor Events Center for their first win of the season. Stanislaus State’s 35 points were the second fewest by a Nevada opponent in the NCAA Era. It is the lowest point total by a Nevada opponent since December 29, 1988 (30 vs. San Francisco State).

Freshman Kennedy Lee led the Pack with a career-high 18 points while grabbing a career-high eight rebounds.

Redshirt junior Alyssa Jimenez came up with five steals, with her third of the game giving her 100 career steals. A jumper by Jimenez and a 3-pointer by sophomore Audrey Roden allowed Nevada to take an early 5-0 lead in the first quarter, with a 12-0 scoring run following a Stanislaus State three allowing the Pack to push the lead to double digits.

Ending the first quarter ahead by 14 points, Jimenez scored a fastbreak layup after obtaining a steal to start the second period.

Sophomore Kaylee Borden knocked down a three with 4:57 left in the first half that allowed the Pack to take a 21-point lead.

Free throws by junior Tiffany Siu and a late bucket by junior Gabby Giuffre gave Nevada a 24-point advantage going into the locker room.

Following a made jumper by Siu to start the third quarter, Jimenez knocked down a free throw that put the Pack ahead by 30. Jimenez continued to keep Nevada’s lead at bay, with her 100th career steal leading to a foul drawn and a pair of made free throws to cap off the third quarter.

Nevada managed to hold Stanislaus State to just four fourth quarter points, sealing their first win of the season. Nevada returns to the Lawlor Events Center on Friday to take on Milwaukee at 2 p.m. in the annual Nugget Classic.

Postgame Notes

Nevada held Stanislaus State to 35 points, the second fewest in a game by a Nevada opponent in the NCAA Era.

The Pack recorded 13 steals, the fifth game in a row with double-digit steals dating back to last year. Nevada is currently seventh in the nation in steals per game, averaging over 15 steals per game.

Nevada never trailed in Sunday’s game.

Redshirt junior Alyssa Jimenez collected her 100th career steal with 1:34 left in the third quarter. She is the seventh Nevada player since 2013 to collect 100 career steals.

Junior guard Victoria Davis scored a season-high 15 points, one shy of her career-high.

Graduate student Megan Ormiston grabbed a season-high 10 rebounds, her second career double-digit rebounding performance. Ormiston last grabbed double-digit rebounds on Jan. 7, 2021 against San Diego State.

Junior guard Tiffany Siu scored a career-high 13 points in 28 minutes off the bench. She has scored all 22 of her career points this season.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.