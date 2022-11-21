Monday Motivations: Dr. Randall Gates explains difference between headaches, migraines and vestibular migraines

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - During this week’s Monday Motivations, Dr. Randall Gates, D.C. from Gates Brain Health, explained how migraines are different from normal headaches and the signs to look for to determine if you could be diagnosed with vestibular migraines. Many of Dr. Gates’ patients have come to his practice after having had migraines for years and now want to get to the root of their issue.

Watch Monday’s interview to learn if scheduling an appointment with Dr. Gates is right for you.

Dr. Randall Gates, D.C. is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. For more information, follow Gates Brain Health on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.