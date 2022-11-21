Making Thanksgiving Dementia-Friendly

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America has some tips that can help during the holiday season.
The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America has some tips that can help during the holiday season.(KOLO)
By Karlie Drew
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:07 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America has some tips that can help during the holiday season. Families who are impacted by Dementia-related illness can have a stress-free Thanksgiving by making a plan that fits their schedule.

Prepare your loved one before the celebration by showing pictures, telling stories, or having a phone call with guests who will be coming. Let your guests know the best ways to communicate with your family member. Consider if your member goes on a walk in the afternoon or when they take a nap.

Chris Schneider with the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America says to hold the celebration early to avoid Sundown Syndrome,

“As day turns to night it can cause confusion. They may be more prone to agitation, and they may be more prone to aggression. You may want to hold that celebration earlier so that it is not as impactful to them. There are all ways to adapt traditions and create new ones, and that’s really what it’s all about. It’s about having a good time with your family and friends,” Schneider said.

AFA shared that controlling the flow of visitors can help, and even comfort items like a blanket, sweater, or stuffed animal can allow them to feel safe.

Additional resources are available through the foundation’s helpline at 866-232-8484

For more on having a Dementia-friendly Thanksgiving, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A file image of a mountain lion
Department of wildlife releases new details in mountain lion attack
A fatal crash has closed a lane of westbound Interstate 80 near Vista Boulevard.
Semi driver dies in crash on I-80 near Vista Blvd
Fatal crash graphic.
Four die, five injured in crash near Goldfield
Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center
St. Mary’s leaves only two hospitals delivering babies in Reno
The crash happened just after 6:00 a.m. on Oct. 20
Crash near Mustang kills Reno resident

Latest News

Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada
Catholic Charities gearing up for Thanksgiving dinner
AMA EnduroCross finals in Reno
With a bigger and more exciting track, AMA EnduroCross Championship back in Reno
Happening today until Sunday.
Annual Sky Tavern Ski Swap happening this weekend
The Family Resource Center Program is funded by a grant from the Nevada Department of Health...
WCSD Family Resource Centers spread awareness about free services