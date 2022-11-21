Lyon County Sheriff’s dispatch phone line down

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says its dispatch phone lines are down.

In a Facebook post Monday morning, the Department said all 911 calls will be routed through Carson City. They say Carson City is not as familiar with Douglas County so to be patient and specific as possible in your calls.

Non-emergency calls will be handled after phone lines have been restored, or you can do an online report here.

