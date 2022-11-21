Hometowne Christmas parade returns to Sparks next week

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks is inviting the community to celebrate the holidays during its Hometowne Christmas parade Dec. 2 and Dec. 3.

The city’s annual tree lighting ceremony will be held on Dec. 2 from 6:30 to 7:00 p.m. next to the large gazebo on the corner of Victorian Avenue and Victorian Plaza Circle.

The ceremony will feature a performance from the Nevada Gay Men’s Chorus, followed by Mayor Lawson flipping a switch to light the 60-foot-tall blue spruce Christmas tree.

The lighting ceremony will be followed by a parade that begins on Dec. 3 at 1:00 p.m. It will travel east to west on Victorian Avenue from Pyramid Way to Victorian Plaza Circle.

The Mayor’s Own Marching Band will be marching in the parade to showcase the talents of more than 200 local middle and high school students.

Santa will also be available at the 39 North Pole event venue before and after the parade from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For more information about the parade and its related events, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.