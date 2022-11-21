Hometowne Christmas parade returns to Sparks next week

A file image of the Sparks Hometowne Christmas Parade from 2021.
A file image of the Sparks Hometowne Christmas Parade from 2021.(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:39 AM PST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks is inviting the community to celebrate the holidays during its Hometowne Christmas parade Dec. 2 and Dec. 3.

The city’s annual tree lighting ceremony will be held on Dec. 2 from 6:30 to 7:00 p.m. next to the large gazebo on the corner of Victorian Avenue and Victorian Plaza Circle.

The ceremony will feature a performance from the Nevada Gay Men’s Chorus, followed by Mayor Lawson flipping a switch to light the 60-foot-tall blue spruce Christmas tree.

The lighting ceremony will be followed by a parade that begins on Dec. 3 at 1:00 p.m. It will travel east to west on Victorian Avenue from Pyramid Way to Victorian Plaza Circle.

The Mayor’s Own Marching Band will be marching in the parade to showcase the talents of more than 200 local middle and high school students.

Santa will also be available at the 39 North Pole event venue before and after the parade from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For more information about the parade and its related events, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A file image of a mountain lion
Department of wildlife releases new details in mountain lion attack
A fatal crash has closed a lane of westbound Interstate 80 near Vista Boulevard.
Semi driver dies in crash on I-80 near Vista Blvd
Fatal crash graphic.
Four die, five injured in crash near Goldfield
Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center
St. Mary’s leaves only two hospitals delivering babies in Reno
The crash happened just after 6:00 a.m. on Oct. 20
Crash near Mustang kills Reno resident

Latest News

Khalilah Cage on Morning Break
Reno business woman shares important message of leading with love, not fear
Monday Motivations: Migraines
Monday Motivations: Dr. Randall Gates explains difference between headaches, migraines and vestibular migraines
A photo of the woman, provided by the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner's Office
Washoe County seeks help identifying deceased woman
Lyon County Sheriff's Office logo
Lyon County Sheriff’s dispatch phone line down