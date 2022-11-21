Catholic Charities gearing up for Thanksgiving dinner

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Preparations are underway for the annual Thanksgiving dinner at Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada. The non-profit will host the event Thursday. The Nugget is partnering with Catholic Charities to help put on the meal.

Anyone will be able to stop by and pick up a plate for free. Organizers expect to serve more than a thousand meals. Dinner is being served starting at 11:00 Thanksgiving morning and runs through 1:00 in the afternoon at St. Vincent’s Dining Room at 325 Valley Rd.

The meals will also be delivered to the Nevada Cares Campus and the Eddy House.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.