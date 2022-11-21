Catholic Charities gearing up for Thanksgiving dinner

Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada(Catholic Charities)
By Mike Watson
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:43 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Preparations are underway for the annual Thanksgiving dinner at Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada. The non-profit will host the event Thursday. The Nugget is partnering with Catholic Charities to help put on the meal.

Anyone will be able to stop by and pick up a plate for free. Organizers expect to serve more than a thousand meals. Dinner is being served starting at 11:00 Thanksgiving morning and runs through 1:00 in the afternoon at St. Vincent’s Dining Room at 325 Valley Rd.

The meals will also be delivered to the Nevada Cares Campus and the Eddy House.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A file image of a mountain lion
Department of wildlife releases new details in mountain lion attack
A fatal crash has closed a lane of westbound Interstate 80 near Vista Boulevard.
Semi driver dies in crash on I-80 near Vista Blvd
Fatal crash graphic.
Four die, five injured in crash near Goldfield
Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center
St. Mary’s leaves only two hospitals delivering babies in Reno
The crash happened just after 6:00 a.m. on Oct. 20
Crash near Mustang kills Reno resident

Latest News

AMA EnduroCross finals in Reno
With a bigger and more exciting track, AMA EnduroCross Championship back in Reno
Happening today until Sunday.
Annual Sky Tavern Ski Swap happening this weekend
The Family Resource Center Program is funded by a grant from the Nevada Department of Health...
WCSD Family Resource Centers spread awareness about free services
John Mayer
Remembering John Mayer