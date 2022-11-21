BLM seeking feedback on oil and gas lease sales in Nevada

An oil pump jack
An oil pump jack(kfyr)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 2:33 PM PST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management is asking for the public’s feedback on proposed oil and gas lease sales in Nevada.

The 30-day scoping period will receive input on oil and gas lease sales on 35 parcels of land in Nevada totaling more than 63,000 acres. 18 parcels of land are also up for consideration.

The parcels in Nevada up for consideration can be found here.

Minimum bids for all offered parcels will be $10 per acre. Royalty rates are set at 16.67%.

Rental rates will be for $3 per acre for the first two years, $5 an acre for years three through eight, and $15 per acre in years nine and ten. Prior to the Inflation Reduction Act, rental rates were $1.50 per acre for the first five years and $2 per acre for each year thereafter, rates originally set in 1987.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A file image of a mountain lion
Department of wildlife releases new details in mountain lion attack
A fatal crash has closed a lane of westbound Interstate 80 near Vista Boulevard.
Semi driver dies in crash on I-80 near Vista Blvd
Fatal crash graphic.
Four die, five injured in crash near Goldfield
Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center
St. Mary’s leaves only two hospitals delivering babies in Reno
The crash happened just after 6:00 a.m. on Oct. 20
Crash near Mustang kills Reno resident

Latest News

A photo of Ashley Daniels
Offender walks away from Las Vegas transitional housing
Thanksgiving turkey
Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission hosting its annual Thanksgiving dinner
Lee is currently working as a partner at Hutchinson and Steffen, a Reno law firm
Sisolak makes new appointment to Nevada Supreme Court
The changes will be implemented Sept. 10
RTC to offer Sunday level transit service on Thanksgiving Day