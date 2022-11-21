Biden turns 80: A look at age and politics

The say age is just a number – but more and more, it’s becoming a factor voters have to consider when picking a candidate.
Sen. Grassley and Sen. Feinstein are the oldest sitting senators.
Sen. Grassley and Sen. Feinstein are the oldest sitting senators.(DC Bureau)
By Molly Martinez
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:55 AM PST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - When the founding fathers inked the Declaration of Independence in 1776 - the average life expectancy for an American was 35. Now, according to the CDC, that number is closer to 77.

On Capitol Hill - age is a touchy subject. Rutgers University Professor Dr. Richard Lau who specializes in gerontology explains.

“I think the ability of the brain to make connections declines,” said Lau.

Right now, the oldest sitting senators are Diane Feinstein and Chuck Grassley, who are both 89. Grassley just won another six-year term as senator. At the end of it he’ll be 95.

Both he and Feinstein have already filed paperwork to run again.

The reluctance to relinquish power doesn’t go unnoticed.

“There’s a certain stage in life where I think it’s time to hand the hand the baton to the next generation,” said Senator John Thune (R-SD)

82 year old house speaker Nancy Pelosi announced this week she’s doing just that – stepping down from her leadership role

“For me, the hours come for a new generation to lead the Democratic Caucus that I so deeply respect,” Pelosi said in her farewell speech.

Pelosi’s move might prove to be the exception, not the rule. While there is a minimum age hold public office - Dr. Law explains it’s unlikely we’ll see a maximum any time soon.

“Let’s face it, in practical terms, we’re not going to get a bunch of old senators and congressmen to serve to say you can’t be an old senator and congressman,” said Lau

Before Biden, Ronald Regan held the record for oldest president. He was 77 when he left office.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A file image of a mountain lion
Department of wildlife releases new details in mountain lion attack
A fatal crash has closed a lane of westbound Interstate 80 near Vista Boulevard.
Semi driver dies in crash on I-80 near Vista Blvd
Fatal crash graphic.
Four die, five injured in crash near Goldfield
Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center
St. Mary’s leaves only two hospitals delivering babies in Reno
The crash happened just after 6:00 a.m. on Oct. 20
Crash near Mustang kills Reno resident

Latest News

LIVE: Biden pardons turkey for Thanksgiving
Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the Republican...
Las Vegas: Trump’s growing GOP challengers revive fears of 2016 repeat
President Donald Trump talks to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, during a visit to Lake...
Trump 2024 rivals court his donors at big Las Vegas meeting
Workers help as people vote at a polling place during the primary election in Las Vegas on June...
Nevada Democrats cite midterms in bid for first primary stop