Washoe County volunteers sought for porch pirate sting
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 10:20 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -In time for the holidays, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is seeking Washoe County residents who live outside city limits to take part in stings targeting porch pirates.
“The operation is scheduled for areas throughout Washoe County over the next several weeks because of the high amount of package deliveries expected during the holidays, the sheriff’s office said.
The police departments o Reno or Sparks handle enforcement inside city limits.
People in unincorporated areas of Washoe County who want to participate are asked to email Detective Todd Williams at tawilliamsjr@washoecounty.gov.
The sheriff’s office passes along these tips to reduce thefts of packages from outside homes:
- Track packages and try to be home when they arrive or ask a trusted neighbor or friend to pick up the package
- Have packages delivered to your workplace, if possible
- Ask the delivery company to require a signature before leaving
- Have the package held at the delivery company for pickup
- Install security cameras at your home
- Report suspicious activity to law enforcement
